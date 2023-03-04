Saturday's game that pits the Buffalo Bulls (11-15) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (12-16) at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Buffalo, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 4.

The Broncos are coming off of a 74-65 victory over Central Michigan in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Buffalo 68, Western Michigan 63

Western Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Broncos beat the No. 172-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Youngstown State Penguins, 62-54, on November 22, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Broncos have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

Western Michigan has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).

Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-71 at home over Akron (No. 198) on February 4

79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 11

68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on January 21

77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 10

74-65 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on March 1

Western Michigan Performance Insights