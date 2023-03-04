Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Buffalo Bulls (11-15) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (12-16) at Alumni Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Buffalo, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on March 4.
The Broncos are coming off of a 74-65 victory over Central Michigan in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Arena in Buffalo, New York
Western Michigan vs. Buffalo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Buffalo 68, Western Michigan 63
Western Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Broncos beat the No. 172-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Youngstown State Penguins, 62-54, on November 22, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Broncos have seven losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
- Western Michigan has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
Western Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-71 at home over Akron (No. 198) on February 4
- 79-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 202) on January 11
- 68-56 at home over Buffalo (No. 220) on January 21
- 77-67 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 10
- 74-65 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on March 1
Western Michigan Performance Insights
- The Broncos put up 63 points per game (228th in college basketball) while giving up 69 per contest (294th in college basketball). They have a -167 scoring differential and have been outscored by six points per game.
- Western Michigan scores fewer points in conference action (60.5 per game) than overall (63).
- In 2022-23 the Broncos are scoring eight more points per game at home (67.3) than on the road (59.3).
- At home, Western Michigan concedes 62.4 points per game. On the road, it concedes 74.7.
- The Broncos have played worse offensively in their past 10 games, averaging 56.9 points per contest, 6.1 fewer points their than season average of 63.
