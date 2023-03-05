Sunday's Big Ten schedule will see the Indiana Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) face the Michigan Wolverines (17-13, 11-8 Big Ten) at 4:30 PM ET on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Indiana vs. Michigan matchup.

Michigan vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: CBS

Michigan vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Michigan vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 15-13-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolverines have covered the spread four times this season (4-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Indiana is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

A total of 17 out of the Hoosiers' 28 games this season have hit the over.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The Wolverines were +3500 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +20000, which is the 27th-biggest change in the country.

Michigan's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.