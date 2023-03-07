Isaiah Livers and his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Livers, in his previous game (March 6 loss against the Trail Blazers) produced 17 points.

Let's look at Livers' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Isaiah Livers Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 5.9 6.8 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 2.8 Assists -- 0.7 0.9 PRA -- 9 10.5 PR 13.5 8.3 9.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaiah Livers' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaiah Livers Insights vs. the Wizards

Livers is responsible for taking 3.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.1. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.3 possessions per contest.

The Wizards give up 113.3 points per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Wizards are 11th in the league, giving up 42.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 23.9 per game, seventh in the league.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Isaiah Livers vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 20 5 3 1 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Livers or any of his Pistons teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.