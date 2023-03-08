Red Wings vs. Blackhawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9) host the Chicago Blackhawks (22-36-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Red Wings have lost six games in a row.
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-240)
|Blackhawks (+200)
|6
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have won 52.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (9-8).
- Detroit has not played as a moneyline favorite of -240 or shorter.
- The Red Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 70.6% in this matchup.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 38 of 63 games this season.
Red Wings vs. Blackhawks Rankings
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|186 (24th)
|Goals
|156 (32nd)
|205 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|223 (24th)
|44 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|42 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (21st)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- Detroit hit the over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, the Red Wings' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Red Wings offense's 186 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings rank 19th in total goals against, conceding 3.2 goals per game (205 total) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-19) ranks them 23rd in the NHL.
