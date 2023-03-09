The No. 4 seed Houston Cougars (15-15) are taking the court in the AAC championship game against the No. 3 East Carolina Lady Pirates (22-9). The title game is set for Thursday at 9:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

East Carolina vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars put up 9.1 more points per game (65.5) than the Lady Pirates allow their opponents to score (56.4).

When it scores more than 56.4 points, Houston is 12-11.

East Carolina is 19-5 when it allows fewer than 65.5 points.

The Lady Pirates put up 63.9 points per game, only four more points than the 59.9 the Cougars give up.

East Carolina is 19-1 when scoring more than 59.9 points.

Houston has an 11-4 record when allowing fewer than 63.9 points.

The Lady Pirates shoot 31% from the field, 14.9% lower than the Cougars allow defensively.

The Cougars make 39.8% of their shots from the field, 7.6% lower than the Lady Pirates' defensive field-goal percentage.

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Tulane L 64-56 Devlin Fieldhouse 3/7/2023 Tulane W 69-58 Dickies Arena 3/8/2023 Memphis W 69-60 Dickies Arena 3/9/2023 Houston - Dickies Arena

Houston Schedule