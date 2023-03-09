Isaiah Livers will hope to make a difference for the Detroit Pistons on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Livers, in his last time out, had nine points and two steals in a 119-117 loss to the Wizards.

With prop bets in place for Livers, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Isaiah Livers Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 5.9 7.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 2.9 Assists -- 0.7 1.0 PRA -- 9 11.1 PR 13.5 8.3 10.1 3PM 2.5 1.4 1.7



Isaiah Livers Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 3.7% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Livers is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Livers' Pistons average 103.0 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.7 points per contest, the Hornets are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the NBA, conceding 46.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hornets have given up 26.2 per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 12.6 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Isaiah Livers vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/3/2023 14 3 2 0 1 1 1

