The No. 8 seed Michigan Wolverines (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) are squaring off against the No. 9 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday at United Center. The contest is scheduled for 12:00 PM.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.3% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.

In games Michigan shoots higher than 39.3% from the field, it is 15-10 overall.

The Scarlet Knights are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolverines sit at 50th.

The Wolverines record 13.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Scarlet Knights allow (60.4).

When Michigan puts up more than 60.4 points, it is 15-11.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

At home, Michigan is averaging 6.7 more points per game (75.8) than it is when playing on the road (69.1).

In 2022-23, the Wolverines are giving up 67.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are allowing 70.

Looking at three-pointers, Michigan has performed better when playing at home this season, draining 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 33.9% three-point percentage in away games.

Michigan Schedule