Pistons vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Detroit Pistons (15-51) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSSE. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.
Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hornets
|-3.5
|226.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 37 of 66 games this season.
- Detroit has a 230.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.9 more points than this game's total.
- Detroit's ATS record is 31-35-0 this year.
- The Pistons have been victorious in 13, or 21%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Detroit has won 10 of its 56 games, or 17.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hornets
|42
|62.7%
|111.8
|223.2
|117.7
|236.7
|229.9
|Pistons
|37
|56.1%
|111.4
|223.2
|119
|236.7
|227.8
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Pistons have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (17-16-0) than at home (14-19-0).
- The Pistons score an average of 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Hornets give up.
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, Detroit is 14-3 against the spread and 10-7 overall.
Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|31-36
|3-1
|29-38
|Pistons
|31-35
|26-31
|35-31
Pistons vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Hornets
|Pistons
|111.8
|111.4
|26
|27
|14-3
|14-3
|13-4
|10-7
|117.7
|119
|25
|29
|13-8
|13-3
|11-10
|6-10
