The Detroit Pistons (15-51) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSSE. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hornets -3.5 226.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 37 of 66 games this season.

Detroit has a 230.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.9 more points than this game's total.

Detroit's ATS record is 31-35-0 this year.

The Pistons have been victorious in 13, or 21%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Detroit has won 10 of its 56 games, or 17.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Hornets vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hornets 42 62.7% 111.8 223.2 117.7 236.7 229.9 Pistons 37 56.1% 111.4 223.2 119 236.7 227.8

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.

The Pistons have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (17-16-0) than at home (14-19-0).

The Pistons score an average of 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Hornets give up.

When it scores more than 117.7 points, Detroit is 14-3 against the spread and 10-7 overall.

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Hornets and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 31-36 3-1 29-38 Pistons 31-35 26-31 35-31

Pistons vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hornets Pistons 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.4 26 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 14-3 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-3 13-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-7 117.7 Points Allowed (PG) 119 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 13-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-3 11-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-10

