The Detroit Pistons (15-51) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to stop a nine-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs on BSDET and BSSE. The point total is set at 226.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: BSDET and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hornets -3.5 226.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has combined with its opponents to score more than 226.5 points in 37 of 66 games this season.
  • Detroit has a 230.4-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.9 more points than this game's total.
  • Detroit's ATS record is 31-35-0 this year.
  • The Pistons have been victorious in 13, or 21%, of the 62 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Detroit has won 10 of its 56 games, or 17.9%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Hornets vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hornets 42 62.7% 111.8 223.2 117.7 236.7 229.9
Pistons 37 56.1% 111.4 223.2 119 236.7 227.8

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Pistons have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Detroit has had better results on the road (17-16-0) than at home (14-19-0).
  • The Pistons score an average of 111.4 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 117.7 the Hornets give up.
  • When it scores more than 117.7 points, Detroit is 14-3 against the spread and 10-7 overall.

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Hornets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hornets 31-36 3-1 29-38
Pistons 31-35 26-31 35-31

Pistons vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hornets Pistons
111.8
Points Scored (PG)
 111.4
26
NBA Rank (PPG)
 27
14-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-3
13-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-7
117.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 119
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
13-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-3
11-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 6-10

