Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (15-51), which currently includes seven players listed (including Killian Hayes), as the Pistons ready for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 119-117 loss to the Wizards. Jaden Ivey put up 26 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1.0 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Killian Hayes PG Questionable Hand 9.5 2.7 5.9 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8.0 1.4 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6.0 Jalen Duren C Questionable Ankle 8.5 8.7 1.1

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSE

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons average 6.3 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (117.7).

When it scores more than 117.7 points, Detroit is 10-7.

In their last 10 games, the Pistons are putting up 109.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 111.4.

Detroit hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 12.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from deep.

The Pistons record 108.1 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while giving up 115.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).

Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -4 225

