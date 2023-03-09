Pistons vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - March 9
Check out the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (15-51), which currently includes seven players listed (including Killian Hayes), as the Pistons ready for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (21-46) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pistons' last outing on Tuesday ended in a 119-117 loss to the Wizards. Jaden Ivey put up 26 points, five rebounds and 12 assists for the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1.0
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Killian Hayes
|PG
|Questionable
|Hand
|9.5
|2.7
|5.9
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8.0
|1.4
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6.0
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|8.5
|8.7
|1.1
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)
Pistons vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSE
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons average 6.3 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Hornets allow their opponents to score (117.7).
- When it scores more than 117.7 points, Detroit is 10-7.
- In their last 10 games, the Pistons are putting up 109.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 111.4.
- Detroit hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 12.2 its opponents make, shooting 36.6% from deep.
- The Pistons record 108.1 points per 100 possessions (28th in league), while giving up 115.7 points per 100 possessions (27th in NBA).
Pistons vs. Hornets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Hornets
|-4
|225
