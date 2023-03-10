The No. 4 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) and the No. 13 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (15-18, 5-15 Big Ten) meet in the Big Ten Tournament Friday at United Center. Gametime is at 2:30 PM.

Michigan State vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: BTN

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Buckeyes allow to opponents.

Michigan State has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Spartans are the 151st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buckeyes sit at 87th.

The Spartans average 70.6 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 69 the Buckeyes allow.

Michigan State has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 69 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan State has performed better when playing at home this year, posting 70.6 points per game, compared to 69 per game on the road.

In home games, the Spartans are allowing 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72).

When playing at home, Michigan State is averaging 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to in road games (40.3%).

Michigan State Schedule