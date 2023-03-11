James Wiseman and the rest of the Detroit Pistons will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wiseman, in his previous game (March 9 loss against the Hornets) produced 16 points and 13 rebounds.

With prop bets available for Wiseman, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

James Wiseman Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 8.5 11.7 Rebounds 8.5 4.9 7.7 Assists -- 0.7 0.6 PRA 25.5 14.1 20 PR 24.5 13.4 19.4 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



James Wiseman Insights vs. the Pacers

Wiseman's Pistons average 103 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pacers are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 26th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 118 points per game.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 45.6 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

The Pacers are the 25th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 26.2 assists per game.

The Pacers give up 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

