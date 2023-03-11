Pistons vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (15-52) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (30-37) on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSIN.
Pistons vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSIN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 118 - Pistons 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Pistons vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (229)
- The Pistons (30-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 8.9% less often than the Pacers (36-30-1) this year.
- Indiana covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Detroit covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (45.1%).
- Indiana's games have gone over the total 49.3% of the time this season (33 out of 67), less often than Detroit's games have (35 out of 67).
- The Pacers have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season while the Pistons have a .206 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-50).
Pistons Performance Insights
- Detroit is the fourth-worst squad in the league in points scored (111.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (118.9).
- This season the Pistons are fifth-worst in the league in assists at 22.9 per game.
- In 2022-23, the Pistons are 19th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.5 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).
- Detroit attempts 37.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 62.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.9% of Detroit's baskets are 3-pointers, and 71.1% are 2-pointers.
