Little Caesars Arena is where the Indiana Pacers (30-37) and Detroit Pistons (15-52) will clash on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Killian Hayes is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Pacers

Game Day: Saturday, March 11

Saturday, March 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Pistons' Last Game

The Pistons dropped their most recent game to the Hornets, 113-103, on Thursday. Cory Joseph starred with 17 points, plus three boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cory Joseph 17 3 3 2 0 1 James Wiseman 16 13 0 0 1 0 Jaden Ivey 16 3 6 0 2 2

Pistons Players to Watch

Hayes is putting up a team-high 5.9 assists per game. And he is delivering 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, making 36.7% of his shots from the field and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jalen Duren is the Pistons' top rebounder (8.7 per game), and he puts up 8.5 points and 1.1 assists.

The Pistons receive 11.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

Joseph gives the Pistons 5.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also posts 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Isaiah Livers is posting 6.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 42.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaden Ivey 15.3 3.2 6 0.4 0.4 1.7 James Wiseman 11.1 7.5 0.6 0.2 0.9 0.1 Marvin Bagley III 10.1 6.8 0.9 0.1 0.7 0.1 Hamidou Diallo 11.6 3.5 0.9 0.9 0.3 0 Killian Hayes 5.6 2.2 5.2 1.2 0.4 0.5

