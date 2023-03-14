Killian Hayes plus his Detroit Pistons teammates take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Hayes put up 10 points, 11 assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 117-97 win against the Pacers.

In this article, we look at Hayes' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.5 8.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 7.5 6.1 7.6 PRA 25.5 18.3 18.8 PR 17.5 12.2 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.5



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Wizards

Hayes is responsible for taking 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.2 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Hayes' opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101.2 possessions per game, while his Pistons average 103 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the 16th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.4 points per contest.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42.6 rebounds per contest.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 24.1 assists per game.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2022 17 0 2 0 0 0 0

