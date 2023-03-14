Rodney McGruder plus his Detroit Pistons teammates match up versus the Washington Wizards at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

McGruder, in his most recent appearance, had 18 points in a 117-97 win over the Pacers.

If you'd like to place a wager on McGruder's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rodney McGruder Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 4.5 6.4 Rebounds 3.5 1.7 2.2 Assists -- 0.8 1.1 PRA -- 7 9.7 PR 15.5 6.2 8.6 3PM 2.5 1 1.3



Rodney McGruder Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Rodney McGruder has made 1.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 1.5% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 3.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging one per game.

McGruder's Pistons average 103 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Wizards are one of the league's slowest with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are 16th in the NBA, giving up 113.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Wizards have given up 42.6 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are ranked eighth in the NBA, giving up 24.1 per game.

The Wizards are the eighth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Rodney McGruder vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 30 9 3 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.