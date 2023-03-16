The No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (21-11) will aim to beat the No. 10 seed Boise State Broncos (24-9) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at Golden 1 Center. This contest tips off at 7:35 PM.

Northwestern vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 7:35 PM ET

truTV

Northwestern Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 40.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 41.3% of shots the Broncos' opponents have hit.

Northwestern is 14-3 when it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Broncos are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 157th.

The Wildcats score 67.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 64.3 the Broncos allow.

Northwestern has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Boise State Stats Insights

The Broncos have shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Boise State is 19-5 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Broncos are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 142nd.

The Broncos average 9.7 more points per game (72.2) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (62.5).

When Boise State allows fewer than 67.7 points, it is 17-1.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Northwestern is putting up 1.3 fewer points per game (68.2) than it is when playing on the road (69.5).

Defensively the Wildcats have been better at home this season, giving up 60.3 points per game, compared to 68.4 in away games.

In terms of total three-pointers made, Northwestern has fared better at home this season, sinking 8.1 per game, compared to 7.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it has produced a 32.4% three-point percentage at home and a 34.1% mark on the road.

Boise State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Boise State scores 75.4 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.7.

At home the Broncos are giving up 60.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than they are away (70.5).

Beyond the arc, Boise State drains fewer treys on the road (7.5 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

Northwestern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Penn State L 68-65 Welsh-Ryan Arena 3/5/2023 @ Rutgers W 65-53 Jersey Mike's Arena 3/10/2023 Penn State L 67-65 United Center 3/16/2023 Boise State - Golden 1 Center

Boise State Schedule