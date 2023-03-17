The No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers (23-11) are aiming to move on to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones (19-13) on Friday. This 6-11 matchup in the Midwest Region bracket is scheduled for 3:10 PM.

Iowa State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

Iowa State Stats Insights

This season, the Cyclones have a 45.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Panthers' opponents have knocked down.

Iowa State has a 16-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 245th.

The Cyclones score just 1.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Panthers allow (70.1).

Iowa State has an 11-2 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 45.1% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.

Pittsburgh is 17-6 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Panthers are the 98th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cyclones sit at 71st.

The Panthers average 12.8 more points per game (75.6) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (62.8).

Pittsburgh is 16-0 when giving up fewer than 68.4 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State puts up 72.0 points per game in home games, compared to 63.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Cyclones are surrendering 11.9 fewer points per game (56.3) than away from home (68.2).

Iowa State is draining 7.3 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison

Pittsburgh averages 77.8 points per game at home, and 75.4 on the road.

The Panthers are allowing fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (70.8).

At home, Pittsburgh sinks 10.1 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more than it averages on the road (9.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36.1%) than on the road (37.2%).

Iowa State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Baylor W 73-58 Ferrell Center 3/9/2023 Baylor W 78-72 T-Mobile Center 3/10/2023 Kansas L 71-58 T-Mobile Center 3/17/2023 Pittsburgh - Greensboro Coliseum

Pittsburgh Schedule