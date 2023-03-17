A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 6-seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) take the court against the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup begins at 7:10 PM.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Friars' opponents have made.

In games Kentucky shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 17-4 overall.

The Wildcats are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 29th.

The 75.1 points per game the Wildcats put up are only 3.8 more points than the Friars give up (71.3).

Kentucky has a 15-4 record when putting up more than 71.3 points.

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, three percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Providence has a 19-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.9% from the field.

The Friars are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at third.

The Friars' 78.1 points per game are 10.1 more points than the 68 the Wildcats allow.

When Providence allows fewer than 75.1 points, it is 17-4.

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kentucky is averaging seven more points per game (78.4) than it is away from home (71.4).

When playing at home, the Wildcats are surrendering 6.8 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (70.9).

When playing at home, Kentucky is averaging 0.9 more treys per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (38.1%) compared to away from home (33.1%).

Providence Home & Away Comparison

At home Providence is scoring 82.9 points per game, nine more than it is averaging away (73.9).

In 2022-23 the Friars are giving up 1.3 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (71.8).

Providence knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.4%).

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/1/2023 Vanderbilt L 68-66 Rupp Arena 3/4/2023 @ Arkansas W 88-79 Bud Walton Arena 3/10/2023 Vanderbilt L 80-73 Bridgestone Arena 3/17/2023 Providence - Greensboro Coliseum

Providence Schedule