Michigan State vs. USC: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 USC Trojans (22-10) square off on Friday for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first-round matchup begins at 12:15 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan State vs. USC matchup.
Michigan State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Michigan State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan State Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-135
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Michigan State (-1.5)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Michigan State (-2)
|137.5
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Michigan State vs. USC Betting Trends
- Michigan State has covered 14 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.
- In the Spartans' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- USC is 17-15-0 ATS this season.
- Trojans games have hit the over 16 out of 32 times this season.
Michigan State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +7000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+7000), Michigan State is 22nd-best in the country. It is way below that, 30th, according to computer rankings.
- The Spartans' national championship odds have fallen from +6000 at the start of the season to +7000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +7000, Michigan State has been given a 1.4% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.