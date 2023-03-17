Friday's contest at Nationwide Arena has the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) going head to head against the USC Trojans (22-10) at 12:15 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-69 victory for Michigan State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, USC is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Michigan State. The two sides are expected to exceed the 137.5 total.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Michigan State -1.5

Michigan State -1.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -135, USC +110

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michigan State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 70, USC 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. USC

Pick ATS: USC (+1.5)



USC (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has gone 14-14-0 against the spread, while USC's ATS record this season is 15-14-0. A total of 16 out of the Spartans' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Trojans' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 143 points per game, 5.5 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over the last 10 games. USC has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +88 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.2 points per game (209th in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per outing (98th in college basketball).

Michigan State averages 32 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.7 boards per game.

Michigan State hits 7.5 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

The Spartans rank 133rd in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 181st in college basketball defensively with 91.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Michigan State has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.4 (353rd in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.