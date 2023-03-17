When the Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and USC Trojans (22-10) play in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Nationwide Arena on Friday at 12:15 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Drew Peterson will be two of the top players to watch.

Two of the top players to watch will be A.J Hoggard and Drew Peterson.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET Arena: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Michigan State's Last Game

In its previous game, Michigan State lost to Ohio State on Friday, 68-58. Joey Hauser scored a team-high 15 points (and added two assists and six rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Joey Hauser 15 6 2 1 1 1 Jaden 10 4 0 0 1 0 A.J Hoggard 10 5 2 0 1 1

Michigan State Players to Watch

Hoggard is tops on the Spartans at 6 assists per contest, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 12.5 points. He is 10th in the country in assists.

Hauser paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 14.2 points and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tyson Walker is tops on the Spartans with 14.6 points per game and 2.8 assists, while also posting 2.5 rebounds.

Jaden puts up 9.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field and 43.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mady Sissoko posts 5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 60.2% from the field.

Michigan State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)