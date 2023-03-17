The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 12:15 PM. The matchup airs on CBS.

Michigan State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

Michigan State Stats Insights

This season, the Spartans have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.

Michigan State has a 17-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39% from the field.

The Spartans are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 150th.

The 70.2 points per game the Spartans record are only 2.9 more points than the Trojans allow (67.3).

When Michigan State scores more than 67.3 points, it is 13-4.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State is posting 70.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (69).

At home, the Spartans are ceding 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72).

In home games, Michigan State is draining 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).

