How to Watch Michigan State vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
The No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (19-12) and the No. 10 seed USC Trojans (22-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 12:15 PM. The matchup airs on CBS.
Michigan State vs. USC Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: CBS
Michigan State Stats Insights
- This season, the Spartans have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 39% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- Michigan State has a 17-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 150th.
- The 70.2 points per game the Spartans record are only 2.9 more points than the Trojans allow (67.3).
- When Michigan State scores more than 67.3 points, it is 13-4.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State is posting 70.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.6 more points than it is averaging in road games (69).
- At home, the Spartans are ceding 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in away games (72).
- In home games, Michigan State is draining 2.6 more treys per game (9.1) than in away games (6.5). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (41.9%) compared to on the road (40.3%).
Michigan State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/28/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 80-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|3/4/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-78
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|3/10/2023
|Ohio State
|L 68-58
|United Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Nationwide Arena
