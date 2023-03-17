Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last outing on Friday, the Wolverines suffered an 81-79 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines defeated the No. 20-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, on December 20, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Wolverines have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).
- Michigan has four wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 35) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines have a +346 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball and are allowing 63.5 per contest to rank 157th in college basketball.
- With 73.2 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Michigan is putting up 1.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (74.6 PPG).
- The Wolverines put up 78.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.
- Michigan is surrendering 63.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 62.3.
- The Wolverines have been scoring 70.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.