Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game between the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) going head to head at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has a projected final score of 70-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last time out, the Wolverines lost 81-79 to Ohio State on Friday.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' best win this season came in a 76-68 victory against the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20.
- The Wolverines have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (seven).
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allow 63.5 per outing (160th in college basketball).
- Michigan is scoring 73.2 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (74.6).
- The Wolverines are averaging 78.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.8 points per contest.
- Michigan is giving up 63.6 points per game this year at home, which is 1.3 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (62.3).
- The Wolverines have been scoring 70.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
