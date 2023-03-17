Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) taking on the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 win for Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their last outing on Friday, the Wolverines suffered an 81-79 loss to Ohio State.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines' signature victory this season came against the North Carolina Tar Heels, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 20). The Wolverines brought home the 76-68 win at a neutral site on December 20.
- The Wolverines have seven wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the nation.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (scoring 74.6 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while giving up 63.5 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball) and have a +346 scoring differential overall.
- In conference games, Michigan scores fewer points per contest (73.2) than its overall average (74.6).
- The Wolverines are putting up 78.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 7.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (70.8).
- Defensively Michigan has been worse in home games this season, giving up 63.6 points per game, compared to 62.3 away from home.
- The Wolverines' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 70.4 points a contest compared to the 74.6 they've averaged this year.
