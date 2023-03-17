Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) taking on the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-68 win for Michigan, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last time out, the Wolverines lost 81-79 to Ohio State on Friday.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

  • The Wolverines took down the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 76-68 win on December 20, which was their best victory of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
  • 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
  • 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
  • 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
  • 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights

  • The Wolverines average 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +346 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game.
  • Michigan's offense has been less productive in Big Ten contests this season, posting 73.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.6 PPG.
  • Offensively, the Wolverines have played better at home this year, posting 78.6 points per game, compared to 70.8 per game on the road.
  • Michigan is giving up 63.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 62.3.
  • The Wolverines have been putting up 70.4 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

