Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) squaring off against the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 victory for Michigan, so expect a tight matchup.
Last time out, the Wolverines lost 81-79 to Ohio State on Friday.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Wolverines defeated the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, on December 20.
- The Wolverines have seven wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (scoring 74.6 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball) and have a +346 scoring differential overall.
- Michigan's offense has been less effective in Big Ten tilts this season, scoring 73.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.6 PPG.
- The Wolverines are scoring 78.6 points per game this season at home, which is 7.8 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (70.8).
- Michigan is giving up 63.6 points per game this year at home, which is 1.3 more points than it is allowing away from home (62.3).
- The Wolverines have been putting up 70.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.