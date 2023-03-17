Friday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) taking on the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 win for Michigan, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Wolverines are coming off of an 81-79 loss to Ohio State in their last outing on Friday.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels on December 20, the Wolverines registered their best win of the season, a 76-68 victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most victories.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
  • 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
  • 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
  • 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
  • 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights

  • The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allow 63.5 per contest (160th in college basketball).
  • Michigan's offense has been less productive in Big Ten matchups this season, tallying 73.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.6 PPG.
  • The Wolverines are scoring 78.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 70.8 points per contest.
  • Michigan surrenders 63.6 points per game in home games, compared to 62.3 on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Wolverines have been putting up 70.4 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

