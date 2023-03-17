Michigan vs. UNLV Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) matching up at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.
In their last time out, the Wolverines lost 81-79 to Ohio State on Friday.
Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68
Michigan Schedule Analysis
- The Wolverines beat the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 76-68 win on December 20, which was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20
- 84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27
- 63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26
- 80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10
- 80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12
Michigan Performance Insights
- The Wolverines outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game (scoring 74.6 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball while allowing 63.5 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball) and have a +346 scoring differential overall.
- Michigan is averaging 73.2 points per game this season in conference action, which is 1.4 fewer points per game than its season average (74.6).
- Offensively, the Wolverines have played better when playing at home this year, putting up 78.6 points per game, compared to 70.8 per game away from home.
- Michigan is surrendering 63.6 points per game this season at home, which is 1.3 more points than it is allowing in away games (62.3).
- The Wolverines have been scoring 70.4 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
