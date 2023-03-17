Friday's game features the Michigan Wolverines (22-9) and the UNLV Lady Rebels (31-2) matching up at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Michigan according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on March 17.

In their last time out, the Wolverines lost 81-79 to Ohio State on Friday.

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Michigan vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, UNLV 68

Michigan Schedule Analysis

The Wolverines beat the No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels in a 76-68 win on December 20, which was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wolverines are 7-7 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Michigan 2022-23 Best Wins

76-68 over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on December 20

84-75 over Baylor (No. 36) on November 27

63-58 over South Florida (No. 38) on November 26

80-59 on the road over Purdue (No. 47) on January 10

80-75 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 12

Michigan Performance Insights