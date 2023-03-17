A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 7-seed NC State Wolfpack (20-11) take the court against the No. 10 seed Princeton Tigers (23-5) on Friday at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ESPN

NC State vs. Princeton Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up just 3.1 more points per game (65.6) than the Wolfpack give up (62.5).

When it scores more than 62.5 points, Princeton is 16-1.

NC State has a 16-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.6 points.

The Wolfpack put up 18.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Tigers give up (52.5).

NC State has an 18-9 record when scoring more than 52.5 points.

Princeton is 21-4 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.

The Wolfpack are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (44.4%).

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/26/2023 Pittsburgh W 68-63 Reynolds Coliseum 3/2/2023 Syracuse W 83-58 Greensboro Coliseum 3/3/2023 Notre Dame L 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum 3/17/2023 Princeton - Jon M. Huntsman Center

Princeton Schedule