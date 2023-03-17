Top Players to Watch: Xavier vs. Kennesaw State - First Round
Jack Nunge and Chris Youngblood are two players to watch on Friday at 12:40 PM ET, when the Xavier Musketeers (25-9) take on the Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on truTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch Xavier vs. Kennesaw State
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 12:40 PM ET
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: truTV | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Xavier's Last Game
Xavier lost its most recent game to Marquette, 65-51, on Saturday. Adam Kunkel led the way with 14 points, plus four boards and one assist.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Kunkel
|14
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Desmond Claude
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Jerome Hunter
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
Kennesaw State's Last Game
Kennesaw State won its previous game against Liberty, 67-66, on Sunday. Terrell Burden was its leading scorer with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terrell Burden
|19
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Chris Youngblood
|16
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Brandon Stroud
|12
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
Xavier Players to Watch
Nunge leads his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also posts 14.1 points and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
Colby Jones averages 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Zach Freemantle posts 15.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 58.5% from the floor.
Kunkel is posting 10.5 points, 3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per contest.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
Youngblood tops the Owls in scoring (14.7 points per game) and assists (1.9), and produces 4.8 rebounds. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Burden paces the Owls in assists (4.2 per game), and averages 13.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. He also posts 1.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Brandon Stroud is No. 1 on the Owls in rebounding (6.5 per game), and produces 9.3 points and 1.6 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Demond Robinson gives the Owls 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Spencer Rodgers is posting 6.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 35.7% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
Xavier Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Colby Jones
|15.9
|6.7
|2.9
|1.4
|0
|1
|Jack Nunge
|12.7
|7.5
|2.2
|0.7
|0.8
|0.9
|Souley Boum
|17.1
|5
|2.9
|0.3
|0.1
|3
|Adam Kunkel
|11.7
|3.3
|3
|1.3
|0.1
|2
|Jerome Hunter
|9.4
|5.8
|1.9
|0.4
|0.5
|0
Kennesaw State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terrell Burden
|15
|4.3
|5
|1.8
|0.3
|0.8
|Chris Youngblood
|14.8
|5.7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.5
|2.1
|Demond Robinson
|12.7
|6.1
|0.7
|0.8
|1.2
|0
|Brandon Stroud
|9.4
|6.7
|1.8
|1.3
|0.5
|1
|Spencer Rodgers
|7.5
|2.8
|2
|0.7
|0.3
|1.8
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.