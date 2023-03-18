The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) aim to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. Michigan matchup.

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline Michigan Moneyline

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 17-13-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5-1 when playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year.

Vanderbilt has put together a 20-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Commodores' 35 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.

