Saturday's game between the Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) and the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Vanderbilt coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on March 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023

12:00 PM ET

Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Michigan 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-4.2)

Vanderbilt (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Vanderbilt has put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan is 15-13-0. A total of 20 out of the Commodores' games this season have gone over the point total, and 16 of the Wolverines' games have gone over. Vanderbilt is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Michigan has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game, with a +128 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and allow 69.7 per outing (161st in college basketball).

The 34.1 rebounds per game Michigan accumulates rank 50th in the country, 1.7 more than the 32.4 its opponents record.

Michigan knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.2% from deep (121st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.9%.

Michigan forces 9.5 turnovers per game (346th in college basketball) while committing 10.1 (28th in college basketball).

