The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) play the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium. Liam Robbins of the Commodores and Hunter Dickinson of the Wolverines are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ESPN

Michigan's Last Game

In its most recent game, Michigan defeated Toledo on Tuesday, 90-80. Its top scorer was Kobe Bufkin with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kobe Bufkin 23 8 5 1 0 3 Joey Baker 21 4 1 0 0 5 Hunter Dickinson 19 9 1 0 2 0

Michigan Players to Watch

Dickinson is averaging team highs in points (18.4 per game) and rebounds (9.0). And he is producing 1.5 assists, making 56.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Wolverines receive 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Bufkin.

Jett Howard is putting up 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, making 41.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

Dug McDaniel is No. 1 on the Wolverines in assists (3.6 per game), and averages 8.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Terrance Williams II gets the Wolverines 6.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Michigan Top Performers (Last 10 Games)