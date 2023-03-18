The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) and the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) hit the court at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has no line set.

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Wolverines Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of the Wolverines' 28 games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Michigan is 15-13-0 against the spread this season.

Vanderbilt has been more successful against the spread than Michigan this season, recording an ATS record of 18-14-0, compared to the 15-13-0 record of Michigan.

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 72.5 146.1 71.8 141.5 138.8 Michigan 73.6 146.1 69.7 141.5 141.1

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

Michigan is 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Wolverines have hit the over in seven of their last 10 outings.

The Wolverines put up an average of 73.6 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 71.8 the Commodores give up to opponents.

Michigan is 12-3 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 71.8 points.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0

Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits

Vanderbilt Michigan 13-5 Home Record 13-4 5-6 Away Record 3-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

