The Colorado Avalanche (39-22-6) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Detroit Red Wings (30-28-9) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tune in on NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT as the Avalanche and the Red Wings take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/16/2023 Avalanche Red Wings 6-3 COL

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings' total of 216 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
  • The Red Wings' 198 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 66 25 39 64 38 50 54.1%
David Perron 67 16 25 41 29 32 18.2%
Dominik Kubalik 66 18 21 39 16 11 50%
Andrew Copp 67 8 30 38 36 19 48.5%
Lucas Raymond 59 16 21 37 23 29 31.3%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have given up 187 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Avalanche's 216 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 38 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 56 29 56 85 34 36 45.1%
Mikko Rantanen 67 45 37 82 32 48 46.2%
Cale Makar 54 16 42 58 47 49 -
Artturi Lehkonen 62 20 29 49 12 24 17.4%
J.T. Compher 67 14 29 43 17 23 48.8%

