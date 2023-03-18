How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (39-22-6) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Detroit Red Wings (30-28-9) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
Tune in on NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT as the Avalanche and the Red Wings take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Red Wings vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/16/2023
|Avalanche
|Red Wings
|6-3 COL
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 216 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.
- The Red Wings' 198 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|66
|25
|39
|64
|38
|50
|54.1%
|David Perron
|67
|16
|25
|41
|29
|32
|18.2%
|Dominik Kubalik
|66
|18
|21
|39
|16
|11
|50%
|Andrew Copp
|67
|8
|30
|38
|36
|19
|48.5%
|Lucas Raymond
|59
|16
|21
|37
|23
|29
|31.3%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 187 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 216 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 38 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|56
|29
|56
|85
|34
|36
|45.1%
|Mikko Rantanen
|67
|45
|37
|82
|32
|48
|46.2%
|Cale Makar
|54
|16
|42
|58
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|67
|14
|29
|43
|17
|23
|48.8%
