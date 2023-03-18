The Colorado Avalanche (39-22-6) -- who've won four in a row -- visit the Detroit Red Wings (30-28-9) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tune in on NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT as the Avalanche and the Red Wings take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT

NHL Network, SN1, BSDET, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Red Wings vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/16/2023 Avalanche Red Wings 6-3 COL

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 216 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 17th in the league.

The Red Wings' 198 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.

Defensively, the Red Wings have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that span.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 66 25 39 64 38 50 54.1% David Perron 67 16 25 41 29 32 18.2% Dominik Kubalik 66 18 21 39 16 11 50% Andrew Copp 67 8 30 38 36 19 48.5% Lucas Raymond 59 16 21 37 23 29 31.3%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 187 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 216 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players