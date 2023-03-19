Looking to make a bet on the matchup between Michigan State and Marquette? If your state or area has legalized online sports betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and get the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Marquette vs. Michigan State Odds, TV Channel, Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -155, Michigan State +130

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today..

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is simple. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Looking to bet on the Spartans versus Golden Eagles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet, such as the Spartans (+130) in this matchup, means that you think the Spartans will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $23.00 back.

A spread bet, such as betting on the Spartans at +2.5, is a bit more complicated, but it can offer a better payout or better chance to cash in with a win. In this case, the +2.5 means that the Spartans must win, tie, or stop the Golden Eagles from winning by three or more points to "cover the spread." If they don't, the Golden Eagles would be considered the team that "covered" and would be the correct choice.

Other bets you can make

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 141.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like game props (will Michigan State make it to 10 points first?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Get a special bonus if you sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook using our link.

Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

Not all offers available in all areas and are subject to change. See the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.