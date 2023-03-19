How to Watch the LSU vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they play the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday at 7:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
LSU vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Wolverines' 74.5 points per game are 17 more points than the 57.5 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Michigan is 21-6 when it scores more than 57.5 points.
- LSU's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 74.5 points.
- The Lady Tigers put up 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines give up (63.3).
- LSU has a 26-1 record when putting up more than 63.3 points.
- When Michigan allows fewer than 83.7 points, it is 21-6.
- This year the Lady Tigers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines give up.
- The Wolverines' 46.7 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Lady Tigers have conceded.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Georgia
|W 83-66
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/4/2023
|Tennessee
|L 69-67
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/17/2023
|Hawaii
|W 73-50
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/19/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
Michigan Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Penn State
|W 63-61
|Target Center
|3/3/2023
|Ohio State
|L 81-79
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|UNLV
|W 71-59
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|3/19/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.