The No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (29-2) will take to the court against the No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (23-9) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 7:30 PM.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Michigan vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolverines put up 17 more points per game (74.5) than the Lady Tigers allow their opponents to score (57.5).
  • Michigan has put together a 21-6 record in games it scores more than 57.5 points.
  • LSU has a 24-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.5 points.
  • The Lady Tigers average 20.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Wolverines give up (63.3).
  • LSU has a 26-1 record when scoring more than 63.3 points.
  • Michigan is 21-6 when giving up fewer than 83.7 points.
  • The Lady Tigers shoot 47.1% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Wolverines allow defensively.
  • The Wolverines make 46.7% of their shots from the field, just 11.2% more than the Lady Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/2/2023 Penn State W 63-61 Target Center
3/3/2023 Ohio State L 81-79 Target Center
3/17/2023 UNLV W 71-59 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
3/19/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

