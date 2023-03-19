Sunday's contest features the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) clashing at Nationwide Arena in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 73-70 victory for Marquette according to our computer prediction. Game time is at TBA on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Michigan State. The two sides are expected to go over the 141.5 total.

Michigan State vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: TBD

TBD Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -2.5

Marquette -2.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -155, Michigan State +130

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Michigan State vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Marquette (-2.5)



Marquette (-2.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Marquette has put together a 20-11-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan State is 15-14-0. A total of 15 out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have gone over the point total, and 16 of the Spartans' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 150.2 points per game, 8.7 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +98 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The 32.1 rebounds per game Michigan State accumulates rank 157th in college basketball, 1.7 more than the 30.4 its opponents record.

Michigan State hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7 on average.

Michigan State has committed 10.2 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball) while forcing 9.5 (346th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.