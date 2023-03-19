The No. 2 seed Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) and the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (20-12) meet in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Nationwide Arena, tipping off at 5:15 PM.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Michigan State vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM ET Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Michigan State Stats Insights

Michigan State has put together a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.5% from the field.

The Spartans are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 281st.

The Spartans score an average of 70.3 points per game, the same as the Golden Eagles give up.

When Michigan State allows fewer than 79.9 points, it is 19-7.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State is scoring more points at home (70.6 per game) than on the road (69).

The Spartans concede 61.4 points per game at home, and 72 away.

At home, Michigan State sinks 9.1 trifectas per game, 2.6 more than it averages on the road (6.5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (41.9%) than on the road (40.3%).

Michigan State Schedule