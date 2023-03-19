Pistons vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The Miami Heat (38-34) match up with the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSUN.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup in this article.
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-10)
|218
|-450
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Heat (-9.5)
|218.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Heat (-10)
|218.5
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Heat (-9.5)
|-
|-550
|+425
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat score 109.0 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 (second in the league) for a -48 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 118.6 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a -534 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender 228.3 points per game combined, 10.3 more points than the total for this contest.
- Miami has covered 25 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.
- Detroit has put together a 31-38-2 record against the spread this year.
Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
|Heat
|+9000
|+2800
|-649
Looking to place a futures bet on the Pistons? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.