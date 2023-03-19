The Miami Heat (38-34) match up with the Detroit Pistons (16-55) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSDET and BSSUN.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSUN

BSDET and BSSUN Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Pistons vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.0 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.7 (second in the league) for a -48 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 28th in league, while giving up 118.6 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a -534 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 220.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams surrender 228.3 points per game combined, 10.3 more points than the total for this contest.

Miami has covered 25 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.

Detroit has put together a 31-38-2 record against the spread this year.

Pistons and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Heat +9000 +2800 -649

Looking to place a futures bet on the Pistons? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.