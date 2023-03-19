Pistons vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat (38-34) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is 216.5.
Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-7.5
|216.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 216.5 points in 51 of 71 outings.
- Detroit's matchups this season have a 229.6-point average over/under, 13.1 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Detroit has put together a 32-39-0 record against the spread.
- The Pistons have won in 14, or 20.9%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Detroit has won two of its 25 games, or 8%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Pistons vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 216.5
|% of Games Over 216.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|40
|55.6%
|109.0
|220.1
|109.7
|228.3
|219.5
|Pistons
|51
|71.8%
|111.1
|220.1
|118.6
|228.3
|227.7
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.
- Three of the Pistons' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- This year, Detroit is 15-22-0 at home against the spread (.405 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-17-0 ATS (.500).
- The Pistons' 111.1 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 109.7 the Heat allow.
- Detroit has put together a 25-16 ATS record and a 16-25 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|25-47
|3-9
|34-38
|Pistons
|32-39
|20-20
|36-35
Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Pistons
|109.0
|111.1
|30
|28
|7-5
|25-16
|9-3
|16-25
|109.7
|118.6
|2
|29
|20-21
|11-1
|29-12
|6-6
