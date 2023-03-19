The Miami Heat (38-34) take on the Detroit Pistons (16-55) as 7.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSUN. The matchup's point total is 216.5.

Pistons vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -7.5 216.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 216.5 points in 51 of 71 outings.

Detroit's matchups this season have a 229.6-point average over/under, 13.1 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, Detroit has put together a 32-39-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have won in 14, or 20.9%, of the 67 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Detroit has won two of its 25 games, or 8%, when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Detroit has a 26.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Pistons vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Heat vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 40 55.6% 109.0 220.1 109.7 228.3 219.5 Pistons 51 71.8% 111.1 220.1 118.6 228.3 227.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 1-9 overall in its past 10 games.

Three of the Pistons' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

This year, Detroit is 15-22-0 at home against the spread (.405 winning percentage). On the road, it is 17-17-0 ATS (.500).

The Pistons' 111.1 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 109.7 the Heat allow.

Detroit has put together a 25-16 ATS record and a 16-25 overall record in games it scores more than 109.7 points.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 25-47 3-9 34-38 Pistons 32-39 20-20 36-35

Pistons vs. Heat Point Insights

Scoring Insights Heat Pistons 109.0 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 7-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-16 9-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-25 109.7 Points Allowed (PG) 118.6 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 20-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-1 29-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-6

