Pistons vs. Heat Injury Report Today - March 19
See the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-55), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Pistons ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat (38-34) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 6:00 PM ET.
The Pistons' most recent outing was a 119-100 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. The Pistons got a team-leading 20 points from Rodney McGruder in the loss.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Achilles
|21.6
|3.8
|2.6
|Hamidou Diallo
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|9.3
|3.5
|1
|Alec Burks
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|12.8
|3.1
|2.2
|Marvin Bagley III
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|11.3
|6.7
|0.7
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|11.3
|8
|1.4
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Questionable
|Back
|6.1
|1.8
|1.3
|Cade Cunningham
|PG
|Out For Season
|Shin
|19.9
|6.2
|6
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Hip
|6.3
|2.5
|0.7
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Out (Nose), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)
Pistons vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: BSDET and BSSUN
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pistons Season Insights
- The Pistons average only 1.4 more points per game (111.1) than the Heat allow (109.7).
- When it scores more than 109.7 points, Detroit is 16-25.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are scoring 106.4 points per contest, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (111.1).
- Detroit hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from deep.
- The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 115.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Pistons vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-10
|218
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.