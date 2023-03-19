See the injury report for the Detroit Pistons (16-55), which currently has eight players listed on it, as the Pistons ready for their matchup with the Miami Heat (38-34) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, March 19 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Pistons' most recent outing was a 119-100 loss to the Nuggets on Thursday. The Pistons got a team-leading 20 points from Rodney McGruder in the loss.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Achilles 21.6 3.8 2.6 Hamidou Diallo SG Out Ankle 9.3 3.5 1 Alec Burks SG Out Foot 12.8 3.1 2.2 Marvin Bagley III PF Out Ankle 11.3 6.7 0.7 Isaiah Stewart C Out Shoulder 11.3 8 1.4 R.J. Hampton PG Questionable Back 6.1 1.8 1.3 Cade Cunningham PG Out For Season Shin 19.9 6.2 6 Isaiah Livers PF Out Hip 6.3 2.5 0.7

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Cody Zeller: Out (Nose), Kyle Lowry: Questionable (Knee), Nikola Jovic: Out (Back)

Pistons vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDET and BSSUN

Pistons Season Insights

The Pistons average only 1.4 more points per game (111.1) than the Heat allow (109.7).

When it scores more than 109.7 points, Detroit is 16-25.

Over their previous 10 games, the Pistons are scoring 106.4 points per contest, 4.7 fewer points than their season average (111.1).

Detroit hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 35.2% rate (21st in NBA), compared to the 11.9 its opponents make, shooting 36.1% from deep.

The Pistons rank 28th in the NBA with 108.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 27th defensively with 115.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Pistons vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -10 218

