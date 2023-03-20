Monday's contest at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) taking on the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-61 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.

The Hoosiers are coming off of a 77-47 victory over Tennessee Tech in their most recent game on Saturday.

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers took down the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-78, on February 9, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Hoosiers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

On January 8, the Hurricanes captured their best win of the season, a 77-66 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hurricanes are 5-9 (.357%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins, but also tied for the 37th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (FL) is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 45th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Hoosiers are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 66th-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 29) on February 9

62-61 over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on March 18

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 58) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Indiana Performance Insights

The Hoosiers average 81.3 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 61.8 per contest (103rd in college basketball). They have a +605 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

With 78.5 points per game in Big Ten matchups, Indiana is putting up 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (81.3 PPG).

At home, the Hoosiers are scoring 3.4 more points per game (81.9) than they are away from home (78.5).

Indiana surrenders 55.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 65.8 away from home.

On offense, the Hoosiers have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 79.8 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 81.3 they've put up over the course of this season.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights