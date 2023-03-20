How to Watch the Ohio State vs. North Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 6 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (22-10) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (26-7) on Monday at 4:00 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the N/A Region bracket.
Ohio State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Ohio State vs. North Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Tar Heels' 68.9 points per game are only 0.7 more points than the 68.2 the Buckeyes give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, North Carolina is 15-1.
- Ohio State is 17-0 when it allows fewer than 68.9 points.
- The Buckeyes put up 21.2 more points per game (80.7) than the Tar Heels allow (59.5).
- Ohio State has a 23-4 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.
- When North Carolina allows fewer than 80.7 points, it is 20-8.
- The Buckeyes shoot 46.3% from the field, 9.9% higher than the Tar Heels concede defensively.
Ohio State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Indiana
|W 79-75
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Iowa
|L 105-72
|Target Center
|3/18/2023
|JMU
|W 80-66
|Value City Arena
|3/20/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|Value City Arena
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/2/2023
|Clemson
|W 68-58
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/3/2023
|Duke
|L 44-40
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/18/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 61-59
|Value City Arena
|3/20/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
