Killian Hayes' Detroit Pistons match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 112-100 loss against the Heat, Hayes tallied 13 points, 11 assists and two steals.

Let's look at Hayes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.7 10.2 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 2.8 Assists 7.5 6.2 8.2 PRA 23.5 18.6 21.2 PR 16.5 12.4 13 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.3



Killian Hayes Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 10.9% of the Pistons' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.4 per contest.

He's taken 3.7 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Pistons rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Allowing 117.6 points per contest, the Hawks are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks concede 25.9 assists per contest, 19th-ranked in the league.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Killian Hayes vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 31 17 5 5 1 0 2 10/28/2022 19 2 5 4 0 0 0 10/26/2022 16 5 1 4 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.