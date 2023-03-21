On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-56) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline
DraftKings Hawks (-13) 236 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Hawks (-13.5) 236.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Hawks (-14) 236 -1250 +750 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Hawks (-12.5) 237.5 -950 +650 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Hawks have a -18 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 117.6 (24th in the NBA).
  • The Pistons' -546 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.9 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 118.5 per contest (29th in league).
  • The teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams put up 236.1 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Atlanta has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.
  • Detroit has compiled a 31-39-2 ATS record so far this season.

Pistons and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pistons - - -
Hawks +25000 +8000 -114

