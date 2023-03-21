On Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Detroit Pistons (16-56) will be looking to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Atlanta Hawks (35-36). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDETX

BSSE and BSDETX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have a -18 scoring differential, putting up 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 117.6 (24th in the NBA).

The Pistons' -546 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 110.9 points per game (28th in NBA) while giving up 118.5 per contest (29th in league).

The teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams put up 236.1 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 41 times.

Detroit has compiled a 31-39-2 ATS record so far this season.

Pistons and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons - - - Hawks +25000 +8000 -114

