The Detroit Pistons (16-56) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX. The point total for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSDETX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -13.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 21 games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.

Detroit has had an average of 229.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Detroit's ATS record is 32-40-0 this year.

The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +675 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 12.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pistons Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 29 40.8% 117.4 228.3 117.6 236.1 232.7 Pistons 21 29.2% 110.9 228.3 118.5 236.1 227.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

The Pistons have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.

Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (17-17-0) than at home (15-23-0) this season.

The Pistons' 110.9 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 117.6 points, Detroit is 14-3 against the spread and 10-7 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 31-40 0-0 40-31 Pistons 32-40 1-5 36-36

Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Pistons 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 28 18-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-3 21-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 10-7 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 118.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 18-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 19-18 18-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.