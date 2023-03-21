The Detroit Pistons (16-56) are big, 13.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSDETX. The point total for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pistons vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and BSDETX
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -13.5 237.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

  • Detroit has played 21 games this season that have had more than 237.5 combined points scored.
  • Detroit has had an average of 229.4 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Detroit's ATS record is 32-40-0 this year.
  • The Pistons have come away with 14 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Detroit has not won as an underdog of +675 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 12.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 29 40.8% 117.4 228.3 117.6 236.1 232.7
Pistons 21 29.2% 110.9 228.3 118.5 236.1 227.6

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

  • Detroit has gone 1-9 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Pistons have hit the over in three of their last 10 outings.
  • Detroit has been better against the spread on the road (17-17-0) than at home (15-23-0) this season.
  • The Pistons' 110.9 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 117.6 points, Detroit is 14-3 against the spread and 10-7 overall.

Pistons vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 31-40 0-0 40-31
Pistons 32-40 1-5 36-36

Pistons vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Pistons
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 110.9
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
18-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-3
21-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 10-7
117.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.5
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
18-4
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-18
18-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-27

