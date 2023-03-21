The Detroit Pistons (16-56) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (35-36) on March 21, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Pistons vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons are shooting 45.4% from the field, three% lower than the 48.4% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Detroit has a 9-9 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank eighth.

The Pistons score an average of 110.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks give up to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 10-7 record in games it scores more than 117.6 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pistons put up 112.5 points per game, 3.4 more than away (109.1). On defense they allow 118.2 points per game at home, 0.6 less than away (118.8).

Detroit allows 118.2 points per game at home, and 118.8 on the road.

This year the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (24.4 per game) than on the road (21.4).

